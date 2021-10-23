Advertisement

US military says it killed al-Qaida leader in drone strike

In this May 23, 2021, file photo, the Syria national flag is displayed at a gathering at...
In this May 23, 2021, file photo, the Syria national flag is displayed at a gathering at Omayyid Square in the Syrian capital Damascus, Syria. Two roadside bombs exploded near a bus carrying troops during the morning rush hour in the Syrian capital early Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, killing 13 people and wounding three others, state TV reported.(AP Photo/Hassan Ammar, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 11:37 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. military says it killed a senior al-Qaida leader in an airstrike Friday in northwest Syria.

Army Maj. John Rigsbee, a spokesman for U.S. Central Command, said in a statement that Abdul Hamid al-Matar was killed by a drone strike.

Rigsbee said the killing of al-Matar will disrupt al-Qaida’s “ability to further plot and carry out global attacks threatening U.S. citizens, our partners, and innocent civilians.” He said al-Qaida “uses Syria as a base for threats reaching into Syria, Iraq and beyond.”

The drone strike came two days after a U.S. military outpost in southern Syria was hit by a coordinated attack that included drones and rockets. U.S. officials said no American troops stationed there were injured or killed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Jim Justice
Justice invites 3 Maryland counties to join West Virginia
Joshua Price - WVSFMO
Marion County murder suspect now facing new charge
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Warrant: Alec Baldwin didn’t know weapon contained live round
NOLA bus driver attacked
GRAPHIC: ‘I want all three of them in jail’: Parents attack school bus driver at bus stop in New Orleans
Developers say this approximately $22 million riverfront project will include an 8 story...
Local park getting major facelift

Latest News

Fairmont Sr. - Spring Valley
Fairmont Sr. - Spring Valley
Bridgeport - Princeton
Bridgeport - Princeton
South Harrison - St. Mary's
South Harrison - St. Mary's
Wirt County - Ritchie County
Wirt County - Ritchie County
Berkeley - Fairmont
Berkeley - Fairmont