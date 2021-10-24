Bridgeport family pharmacy owner offering antibody therapy

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Doctors across the united states are relying more on monoclonal antibodies as a powerful weapon against covid-19.

Monoclonal antibodies are lab-grown and mimic natural antibodies to limit the amount of virus in your body.

Bridgeport Family Pharmacy Owner Lori Spatafore says her pharmacy is offering the therapy at no charge.

“Anybody that wants to get the monoclonal antibody and is eligible can just stop in anytime, we just take walk-ins,” said Spatafore.

Spatafore says the antibodies are for anybody aged 12 or older and weighs at least 88 pounds.

Treatment helps patients who are at risk of developing severe covid-19 and becoming hospitalized with the virus.

“It’s really important that people know that this is a tool in the fight against covid,” said Spatafore.

While antibody treatments can be very effective, doctors say they’re not a substitute for vaccines.

“It’s not a complete treatment but it is a tool to help people get through covid with less side effects and less hospitalization,” said Spatafore.

Spatafore says the therapy is becoming more available at hospitals and clinics across the country.

“It helps hospitals because right now the hospitals are very overwhelmed and so they have allowed pharmacies to now start administering the infections as well,” said Spatafore.

Spatafore says the actual injection is just a couple minutes so approximately 10 to 15 minutes and then you have to wait an hour so that they can monitor you. For more information on how you can schedule an appointment, you can call the pharmacy at (304) 848-9500.

