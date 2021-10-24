College students work to bring Thanksgiving dinners to those in need

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - “Boxing It Up to Give Thanks” was a student-led program in North Central West Virginia to raise money to hand out the fixings for a Thanksgiving meal to those in need.

The founder of the campaign, Hannah Povroznik, said they brought in a group from West Virginia Wesleyan College to assist with this project.

The owner of Winnie’s in Bridgeport, Brandi Post, allowed the group to hold a fundraiser at the café to get out the word about their cause.

A QR code was made available on their cup sleeves for people to find out more information about the program and how others could help.

Povroznik shared that raising money was more difficult than in past years.

“The focus right now is on fundraising, with inflated food prices and the pandemic. It is a struggle,” she said.

Povroznik said if any extra funds were raised during the campaign, the money would go to local food pantries in need.

