CORE holds annual event to recognize organ and tissue donors

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Center for Organ Recovery & Education held its annual “A Special Place” event virtually for the first time.

The ceremony honored and thanked organ and tissue donors from West Virginia, western Pennsylvania, and part of New York for their gift to others.

The 27th annual event was prerecorded at Carnegie Music Hall and aired live on YouTube on October 24.

In addition to recognition, The organization invited donors, donor families, and donor recipients to speak about their experience and how it changed their life.

Dale Crawford was a heart recipient and has taken a new look at his life.

“I’m going to live my life to the absolute fullest that I can because I was given a second chance. I’m eternally grateful for what sacrifice was made for me to be able to live a second life,” Crawford shared.

Many of the other speakers shared the same sentiment in their speeches.

