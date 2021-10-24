Advertisement

East Fairmont Girl’s Soccer Pulls Off First Sectional Win

Bees beat Fairmont Senior for first time in 12 years
By Casey Kay
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 8:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - It was a battle of East-West for the Class AA/A Region 1 , Section 2 Championship.

Down 0-1 at half, the self-proclaimed “second half team” Bees put up 4 goals in the second, winning the title 4-1 over the Polar Bears.

Maddie Lott played a major part in the victory, totaling three goals, the Bee’s final goal came from Mckenzie Moyer.

East Fairmont will take on Oak Glen this Tuesday for the Regional Title at East-West Stadium.

