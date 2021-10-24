East Fairmont Girl’s Soccer Pulls Off First Sectional Win

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - It was a battle of East-West for the Class AA/A Region 1 , Section 2 Championship.

Down 0-1 at half, the self-proclaimed “second half team” Bees put up 4 goals in the second, winning the title 4-1 over the Polar Bears.

Maddie Lott played a major part in the victory, totaling three goals, the Bee’s final goal came from Mckenzie Moyer.

East Fairmont will take on Oak Glen this Tuesday for the Regional Title at East-West Stadium.

