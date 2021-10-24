Advertisement

Kayla Smith’s Saturday Evening Forecast | October 23, 2021

Mixed temperatures and plenty of rain over the next week...
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 11:35 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Saturday! High pressure today kept us mostly dry, but some spotty showers were seen in a few of our northern counties. A warm front tomorrow will brush us with afternoon to early evening showers, but the majority of these showers will likely stay north of Braxton, Webster, and Randolph counties. We receive a short break from the showers overnight Sunday and into most of Monday morning, but a cold front will make its way through West Virginia, bringing heavy rain and the possibility of thunderstorms. Rain behind the front will linger in our area through Tuesday and finally dry up for Wednesday. Even when there is no rain, however, clouds will be persistent throughout much of next week. In terms of temperatures, we have a bit of a mixed bag ahead. Sunday will see high 60s, and Monday may even break 70 degrees. Then, Tuesday will see high temperatures plummeting into the low 50s, and Wednesday will likely stay below the 60-degree mark. Low to mid 60s return for the end of next week.

Tonight: Intermittent showers clearing by daybreak. Low: 47

Tomorrow: Afternoon and early evening showers. High: 68

Monday: Rain beginning in the afternoon; thunderstorms possible. High: 71

Tuesday: Lingering clouds and showers. High: 53

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Jim Justice
Justice invites 3 Maryland counties to join West Virginia
Joshua Price - WVSFMO
Marion County murder suspect now facing new charge
NOLA bus driver attacked
GRAPHIC: ‘I want all three of them in jail’: Parents attack school bus driver at bus stop in New Orleans
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Warrant: Alec Baldwin didn’t know weapon contained live round
Three Maryland counties are calling to secede from their own state are hoping to find a new...
Experts explain how Maryland counties seceding could happen and the impact

Latest News

Kayla Smith's Saturday Evening Forecast | October 23, 2021
Kayla Smith's Saturday Evening Forecast | October 23, 2021
Clarksburg 10 day temperature and heat index trend
Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | October 22, 2021
Kevin Corriveau Weather
Kevin Corriveau's Full Forecast for Oct 22, 2021
Expected highs for today, October 22, 2021.
Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | October 22, 2021