Kayla Smith’s Saturday Evening Forecast | October 23, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Saturday! High pressure today kept us mostly dry, but some spotty showers were seen in a few of our northern counties. A warm front tomorrow will brush us with afternoon to early evening showers, but the majority of these showers will likely stay north of Braxton, Webster, and Randolph counties. We receive a short break from the showers overnight Sunday and into most of Monday morning, but a cold front will make its way through West Virginia, bringing heavy rain and the possibility of thunderstorms. Rain behind the front will linger in our area through Tuesday and finally dry up for Wednesday. Even when there is no rain, however, clouds will be persistent throughout much of next week. In terms of temperatures, we have a bit of a mixed bag ahead. Sunday will see high 60s, and Monday may even break 70 degrees. Then, Tuesday will see high temperatures plummeting into the low 50s, and Wednesday will likely stay below the 60-degree mark. Low to mid 60s return for the end of next week.

Tonight: Intermittent showers clearing by daybreak. Low: 47

Tomorrow: Afternoon and early evening showers. High: 68

Monday: Rain beginning in the afternoon; thunderstorms possible. High: 71

Tuesday: Lingering clouds and showers. High: 53

