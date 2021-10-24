NCWV High School Regional Breakdown
See who’s still alive in the postseason
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 8:45 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The breakdown of which teams are still alive in the soccer postseason, here’s your NCWV Regionals matchups.
Boys:
Class AAA - Bridgeport vs. Morgantown
Class AA/A Region 1 - Fairmont Senior vs. Weir
Class AA/A Region 2 - Grafton vs. Herbert Hoover
Girls:
Class AAA Region 1 - Bridgeport vs. Wheeling Park
Class AA/A Region 1 - East Fairmont vs. Oak Glen
Class AA/A Region 2 - Philip Barbour vs. Herbert Hoover
