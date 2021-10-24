Advertisement

NCWV High School Regional Breakdown

See who’s still alive in the postseason
By Casey Kay
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 8:45 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The breakdown of which teams are still alive in the soccer postseason, here’s your NCWV Regionals matchups.

Boys:

Class AAA - Bridgeport vs. Morgantown

Class AA/A Region 1 - Fairmont Senior vs. Weir

Class AA/A Region 2 - Grafton vs. Herbert Hoover

Girls:

Class AAA Region 1 - Bridgeport vs. Wheeling Park

Class AA/A Region 1 - East Fairmont vs. Oak Glen

Class AA/A Region 2 - Philip Barbour vs. Herbert Hoover

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Jim Justice
Justice invites 3 Maryland counties to join West Virginia
Joshua Price - WVSFMO
Marion County murder suspect now facing new charge
NOLA bus driver attacked
GRAPHIC: ‘I want all three of them in jail’: Parents attack school bus driver at bus stop in New Orleans
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Warrant: Alec Baldwin didn’t know weapon contained live round
Three Maryland counties are calling to secede from their own state are hoping to find a new...
Experts explain how Maryland counties seceding could happen and the impact

Latest News

5 Sports Pregame Show - Rob Hawkins
5 Sports Pregame Show: Interview with Coach Rob Hawkins
Week 9 Football Highlights
5th Quarter: Week 9 Highlights
Bridgeport girls' soccer
Bridgeport edges past Buckhannon-Upshur to win Class AAA Region I Section 2 title, 4-3
High school cross country
Five area cross country regional championships send runners to states