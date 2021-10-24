Shirley Mae Clevenger Higginbotham, 71, of Clarksburg, WV, passed away on Saturday, October 23, 2021, surrounded by those she loved.

Shirley was born in Harrison County on November 27, 1949, a daughter of the late Vernard and Emma Starkey Clevenger.

She is survived by her husband of 55 ½ years, Jimmy “Jim” Higginbotham, who resides at their home in Clarksburg.

Also surviving her are her two sons, James Wayne Higginbotham of Clarksburg and Jason Kirk Higginbotham and his wife Stacy of Clarksburg; 6 grandchildren, Carson, Courtney, Jeremy, Jessica, Preston and Chandler; 11 great-grandchildren; 5 siblings, Ron Clevenger, Ina Grimes, Nancy Sturm, Connie Swiger and Joan Luchuck; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Shirley was a graduate of Victory High School Class of 1967. She received her Bachelor’s in Accounting from Fairmont State University. She was the Vice President of Bank One for numerous years until 1997 when she followed her dreams of opening her own business, Classic Quilt Studio. She was a faithful Christian and a member of Horizons Church. She was a former member of Little Rock Camp Church where she attended throughout her childhood and where she was married to the love of her life, Jim.

Shirley will be remembered for many special qualities. She was generous and caring and always willing to help and lend advice. Her advice was sought by many who knew her because she was intelligent and well-researched, having loved to read. She was gifted in long-arm quilting and sewing and received state and national awards for her quilting. She loved to square and round dance in her free time.

Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort, on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 from 4:00 to 8:00 pm. A funeral service will be held the following day, Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 11:00 am with Reverend Quint Pitts officiating. Interment will follow in the WV National Cemetery in Grafton, WV.

Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

