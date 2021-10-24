Advertisement

This Week's Best Of in NCWV Sports

The area’s greatest pros, woahs & throws
This Week's Best Of in NCWV Sports (10/18-10/24)
This Week's Best Of in NCWV Sports (10/18-10/24)(wdtv)
By Casey Kay
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Here’s this week’s best in NCWV Sports.

Monday - Gilmer Co.’s Ean Hamric broke the schools 35-year-old record for all-time passing yards. He currently sits at 5,278 yards on the season.

Tuesday - Soccer Sectionals conitnued to be udnerway around the state.

Wednesday - We caught up with Grafton’s PJ Louzy, who finished 355th in his second Boston Marathon

Thursday - Cross County Regionals came and went, sending several athletes from the area to the State meet.

Friday - It was a Football Friday in West Virginia, how much better can it get!

