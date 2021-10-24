Advertisement

Trunk or Treat at Triple S. Harley Davidson in Morgantown

Triple S. Harley-Davidson in Morgantown held their annual Trunk or Treat event.(Madeline Edwards)
By Madeline Edwards
Oct. 24, 2021
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Triple S. Harley-Davidson in Morgantown held their annual Trunk or Treat event.

Every year businesses come together and hand out candy for Halloween in the Triple A. Harley-Davidson’s parking lot.

This event brings out community members of all ages. In addition to people handing out candy, local food vendors were selling refreshments this year.

Lauren Boczek, who handled the business’ marketing, shared this was an opportunity for families to celebrate amidst the pandemic.

“With COVID-19 the past year and a half or so, it has been crazy for everyone. I feel like these kids have suffered the most,” she said.

Boczek added they had a great turnout as there was a constant flow of families going through the lot.

