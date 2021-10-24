Advertisement

WVU Earns First Regular Season Road Win Since 2019

Mountaineers win over TCU 29-17
By Casey Kay
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 11:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WORTH, Texas (WDTV) - WVU showed they were coming off a bye week in the best way possible.

TCU put Mountaineer fans on the edge of their seats with a 100-yd return on the first play of the game, but the Mountaineers quickly responded, scoring on their first three drives.

Three rushing touchdowns from Leddie Brown and three field goals from Casey Legg did the Gold and Blue in for their much needed win.

West Virginia has now won the last four TCU matchups, claim their first road regular season win since 2019, and earn their first Big 12 win of the season.

WVU is back in Morgantown next Saturday against Iowa State at 2 p.m.

