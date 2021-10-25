Advertisement

BREAKING: Multiple fire crews on scene of fire in Lost Creek

A fire broke out at approximately 1:15 Monday afternoon at a mobile home on Hawk Highway in Lost Creek.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple fire crews are on the scene of a fire that broke out in Lost Creek.

The fire broke out at approximately 1:15 Monday afternoon at a camper behind a mobile home on Hawk Highway.

The camper is a total loss.

There is heavy smoke in the area.

Fire officials said that nobody was inside at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Stick with 5 News as updates become available.

