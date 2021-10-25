BREAKING: Multiple fire crews on scene of fire in Lost Creek

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple fire crews are on the scene of a fire that broke out in Lost Creek.

The fire broke out at approximately 1:15 Monday afternoon at a camper behind a mobile home on Hawk Highway.

The camper is a total loss.

There is heavy smoke in the area.

Fire officials said that nobody was inside at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

