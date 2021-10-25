Advertisement

Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week: East Fairmont’s Maddie Lott

Had a hat trick in sectional championship against Fairmont Senior
Maddie Lott
Maddie Lott(WDTV)
By Julia Westerman
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Maddie Lott accomplished a feat soccer players strive for in Saturday’s sectional championship win over Fairmont Senior: a hat trick.

With those three goals, Lott sits at 26 goals and 10 assists on the season, one that will continue on into regional play.

The junior forward has the rest of this season to complete, as well as another next year, and she hopes to keep helping her team succeed in moments like sectionals.

