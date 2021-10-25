Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week: East Fairmont’s Maddie Lott

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Maddie Lott accomplished a feat soccer players strive for in Saturday’s sectional championship win over Fairmont Senior: a hat trick.

With those three goals, Lott sits at 26 goals and 10 assists on the season, one that will continue on into regional play.

The junior forward has the rest of this season to complete, as well as another next year, and she hopes to keep helping her team succeed in moments like sectionals.

