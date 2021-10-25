Bridgeport football still undefeated heading into Week 10

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - They may be smallest Class AAA football team in the State, but the Indians have continued to prove themselves game in and game out that they belong.

No. 7 Bridgeport defeated No. 4 Princeton on Friday, giving the Tigers their first loss on the season.

The Indian’s biggest challenge for the remainder of the season will be strengthening their young defense.

Bridgeport is the 2019 Class AA State Champs, and had their season cut short of the state semi-finals last year due to Covid-19. 7-0 Bridgeport will face 3-5 Musselman this Friday at home.

