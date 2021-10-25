Advertisement

Bridgeport football still undefeated heading into Week 10

Indians work to find next level
Bridgeport remains undefeated following Princeton upset
Bridgeport remains undefeated following Princeton upset(wdtv)
By Casey Kay
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - They may be smallest Class AAA football team in the State, but the Indians have continued to prove themselves game in and game out that they belong.

No. 7 Bridgeport defeated No. 4 Princeton on Friday, giving the Tigers their first loss on the season.

The Indian’s biggest challenge for the remainder of the season will be strengthening their young defense.

Bridgeport is the 2019 Class AA State Champs, and had their season cut short of the state semi-finals last year due to Covid-19. 7-0 Bridgeport will face 3-5 Musselman this Friday at home.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Spatafore says the therapy is becoming more available at hospitals and clinics across the...
Bridgeport Family Pharmacy owner offering antibody therapy
CVS Pharmacy (FILE)
Pharmacy tech trainee accused of stealing drugs from pharmacy
Three Maryland counties are calling to secede from their own state are hoping to find a new...
Experts explain how Maryland counties seceding could happen and the impact
Michael Wallace
Harrison County man accused of involvement in catalytic converter gang arrested
Corey Ellis and Kaitlyn Baker
Two arrested in Harrison County on alleged drug charges

Latest News

WVU's Legg, Woods earn Big 12 Honors
WVU’s Casey Legg, Charles Wood earn Big 12 football honors
Maddie Lott
Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week: East Fairmont’s Maddie Lott
WVU wins over TCU 29-17
WVU earns first regular season road win since 2019
This Week's Best Of in NCWV Sports (10/18-10/24)
This week’s Best Of in NCWV sports