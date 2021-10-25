Advertisement

Harrison County man accused of involvement in catalytic converter gang arrested

A man allegedly involved with a gang that stole catalytic converters for a year in Harrison County has been arrested.
Michael Wallace
Michael Wallace(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A man allegedly involved with a gang that stole catalytic converters for a year in Harrison County has been arrested.

Michael Wallace, 30, of Mount Claire, West Virginia was arrested on charges regarding several reports of catalytic converters being stolen off of multiple vehicles over a twelve month period, according to a criminal complaint.

The criminal complaint says Wallace and others were part of a gang that stole catalytic converters between June 2020 and June 2021.

The criminal complaint also says that breaking and entering occurred at times with other gang members while these incidents occurred.

It is believed that catalytic converters are stolen because of the metals that are located within them.

The criminal complaint says that multiple transactions of selling the stolen catalytic converters for profit were captured on surveillance video.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Spatafore says the therapy is becoming more available at hospitals and clinics across the...
Bridgeport Family Pharmacy owner offering antibody therapy
Three Maryland counties are calling to secede from their own state are hoping to find a new...
Experts explain how Maryland counties seceding could happen and the impact
Gov. Jim Justice
Justice invites 3 Maryland counties to join West Virginia
morgantown police
Officers offer advice to parents after man accused of taking pictures of minors in Morgantown restrooms
In the warrant, Baldwin says he was handed a loaded weapon by an assistant director who said it...
Warrant: Baldwin didn’t know weapon contained live round

Latest News

Wisdom to Wealth - Sunday, October 24
Wisdom to Wealth - Sunday, October 24
Corey Ellis and Kaitlyn Baker
Two arrested in Harrison County on alleged drug charges
Derrick Henley and Amanda Hitt
Two Harrison County people arrested on alleged drug charges
CVS Pharmacy (FILE)
Pharmacy tech trainee accused of stealing drugs from pharmacy