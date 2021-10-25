Harrison County man accused of involvement in catalytic converter gang arrested

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A man allegedly involved with a gang that stole catalytic converters for a year in Harrison County has been arrested.

Michael Wallace, 30, of Mount Claire, West Virginia was arrested on charges regarding several reports of catalytic converters being stolen off of multiple vehicles over a twelve month period, according to a criminal complaint.

The criminal complaint says Wallace and others were part of a gang that stole catalytic converters between June 2020 and June 2021.

The criminal complaint also says that breaking and entering occurred at times with other gang members while these incidents occurred.

It is believed that catalytic converters are stolen because of the metals that are located within them.

The criminal complaint says that multiple transactions of selling the stolen catalytic converters for profit were captured on surveillance video.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.