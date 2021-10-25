Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | October 25, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Just like yesterday, today will be warm, with highs in the upper-60s. However, a cold front out west will bring rain chances today. This afternoon, skies will be mostly cloudy. A line of rain comes in around 3 PM, so we’ll see some rain during the afternoon. You’ll want an umbrella and extra time on the roads during the afternoon. Then a second line of showers, this time with a few storms, pushes in after 8 PM. Some of the storms could contain gusty winds, which could cause some problems. Therefore, the Storm Prediction Center has all of WV under a Marginal Risk, with eastern WV under a Slight Risk, i.e. isolated to scattered severe storms are possible. While this means storms are unlikely, you’ll still want some extra time on the roads, as well as plans in place in case something happens. Barring the rain, temperatures will be in the upper-60s, with southwesterly winds of 10-15 mph. Heading into tonight, the storms leave, but we’ll see a few isolated showers tonight, so some areas will see more rain. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with light westerly winds and lows in the upper-40s. Overall, expect a cloudy day, with storm chances. Tomorrow, skies will be mostly cloudy, with a few light showers in the morning and afternoon hours. We won’t see much rain, however. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the chilly mid-50s. Overall, expect a cool, gray afternoon tomorrow. Wednesday will offer a break from any rain, with partly sunny skies. After that, the latter half of the week will be soggy and cloudy, as another low-pressure system pushes into WV. This means plenty of rain showers during the latter half of the week. In short, this week will bring plenty of rain showers and even a few storms, along with clouds and cool temperatures.

Today: Skies will start out partly clear this morning. By the afternoon, rain chances will increase, with a few thunderstorms pushing in at times. More thunderstorms and rain showers come in the evening hours. Some could contain gusty winds. Winds will come from the SSW at 10-15 mph, with highs in the upper-60s to low-70s. Overall, expect a stormy day. High: 74.

Tonight: Cloudy skies, with plenty of rain showers in the area, especially in the mountains. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the upper-40s. Overall, expect a dreary, wet night. Low: 49.

Tuesday: Skies will be cloudy, with rain showers pushing into NCWV. So we will see more rain, although we don’t expect much (about 0.5 inches at most). Winds will come from the WNW at 10-15 mph, and temperatures will not change much from the morning lows, in the low-50s. High: 52.

Wednesday: Skies will still be cloudy, but rain chances will be low. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the upper-50s. Overall, expect a cloudy day and a break from the rain. High: 59.

