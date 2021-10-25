Advertisement

Kathy Diane’ (Cool) Bender

Kathy Diane’ (Cool) Bender
Kathy Diane’ (Cool) Bender(Kathy Diane’ (Cool) Bender)
By Master Control
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Kathy Diane’ (Cool) Bender, 56, of Webster Springs passed on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Davis Memorial Hospital, Elkins. Born January 8, 1965, she was the daughter of the late Ottawa and Ruth (Taggert) Cool.  In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Della Gray and her brother, Walter Cool. Kathy enjoyed using her creativity to make arts and crafts, her loving hands to raise flowers and plants, her keen sense of awareness to hunt and fish, and her knees to pray.  She enjoyed playing games and the company of her family and animals. Left to cherish Kathy’s memory are her children: David Hall of Webster Springs, Heather Hall of AR, Jacob (Michelle) Cowger of Webster Springs, and Jessica Cowger (companion, Ora Wisner) of Webster Springs; grandchildren: Zoe Morgan Valerie Hall, Kaden Garrett Hall, Connor Hero Cogar, and Helena Katie Schrader; sisters: Sandra (Manford) Henline of Summersville, Ruth Morris (companion Randy Wilson) of Spencer, and Pam Dalzell of Gassaway;  brothers: Donald (Lillian) Cool of Kansas and Jim McCutcheon of Buckhannon; her cousin, who was more like a sister, Jennifer McCourt; her cat, Emma and her chickens; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends to mourn her passing. Services to celebrate Kathy’s life will be held 5pm, Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs, with the Rev. Paul Thompson officiating.  Friends may join the family for visitation from 3pm-5pm, also at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doddreedfh.com. Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving Kathy’s family.

BRIDGEPORT, WV(WDTV) -

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Spatafore says the therapy is becoming more available at hospitals and clinics across the...
Bridgeport Family Pharmacy owner offering antibody therapy
Three Maryland counties are calling to secede from their own state are hoping to find a new...
Experts explain how Maryland counties seceding could happen and the impact
Gov. Jim Justice
Justice invites 3 Maryland counties to join West Virginia
morgantown police
Officers offer advice to parents after man accused of taking pictures of minors in Morgantown restrooms
In the warrant, Baldwin says he was handed a loaded weapon by an assistant director who said it...
Warrant: Baldwin didn’t know weapon contained live round

Latest News

Shirley Mae Clevenger Higginbotham
Shirley Mae Clevenger Higginbotham
Charles Ernest “Chico” Spurr
Charles Ernest “Chico” Spurr
Suzanne Lynne Yalacki
Suzanne Lynne Yalacki
Margaret Anderson
Margaret Anderson