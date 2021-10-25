Kathy Diane’ (Cool) Bender, 56, of Webster Springs passed on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Davis Memorial Hospital, Elkins. Born January 8, 1965, she was the daughter of the late Ottawa and Ruth (Taggert) Cool. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Della Gray and her brother, Walter Cool. Kathy enjoyed using her creativity to make arts and crafts, her loving hands to raise flowers and plants, her keen sense of awareness to hunt and fish, and her knees to pray. She enjoyed playing games and the company of her family and animals. Left to cherish Kathy’s memory are her children: David Hall of Webster Springs, Heather Hall of AR, Jacob (Michelle) Cowger of Webster Springs, and Jessica Cowger (companion, Ora Wisner) of Webster Springs; grandchildren: Zoe Morgan Valerie Hall, Kaden Garrett Hall, Connor Hero Cogar, and Helena Katie Schrader; sisters: Sandra (Manford) Henline of Summersville, Ruth Morris (companion Randy Wilson) of Spencer, and Pam Dalzell of Gassaway; brothers: Donald (Lillian) Cool of Kansas and Jim McCutcheon of Buckhannon; her cousin, who was more like a sister, Jennifer McCourt; her cat, Emma and her chickens; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends to mourn her passing. Services to celebrate Kathy’s life will be held 5pm, Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs, with the Rev. Paul Thompson officiating. Friends may join the family for visitation from 3pm-5pm, also at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doddreedfh.com. Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving Kathy’s family.

BRIDGEPORT, WV(WDTV) -

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.