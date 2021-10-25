Kayla Smith’s Sunday Evening Forecast | October 24, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today saw a few afternoon showers in some areas, but was a pleasant day aside from that. Temperatures made it to 70 degrees, and clouds even parted a bit for a brilliant sunset. Clouds will decrease overnight into Monday morning, but will ramp up again early Monday afternoon as a cold front approaches. This front is bringing not only clouds and showers, but the possibility of severe weather as well. The National Weather Service has released a “slight” risk of severe weather for most of Tucker, Randolph, Upshur, Webster, and Braxton counties, as well as southern portions of Barbour and Lewis counties. Counties north of those are placed under a lesser “marginal” risk. Showers will likely start in the afternoon, but it appears the brunt of the storms will begin moving through our viewing area just after sunset and exit by 10 pm. Past then, the severity decreases, and we’re left with showers that will continue to linger through Tuesday. Wednesday and early Thursday are looking to be drier, but a low-pressure system from the west will approach and bring us more rain Thursday night and Friday. Monday’s temperature will likely reach into the low 70s, but will plummet into the mid-50s for Tuesday. Wednesday and Thursday will be in the low and upper 60s respectively, but we return to the 50s for next weekend.

Tonight: Decreasing clouds and a light breeze. Low: 53

Tomorrow: Clouds increasing, then afternoon showers; evening thunderstorms possible. High: 72

Tuesday: Chilly, with showers persisting throughout the day. High: 55

Wednesday: Slight chance of morning showers, but otherwise mostly cloudy. High: 60

