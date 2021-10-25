Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | October 25, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Monday Everyone!! Well, not a bad end of the weekend and the start of today. We woke up to clear skies and temperatures down into the lower 50′s. But late this morning, clouds began to thicken up and showers from an approaching cold front arrived just after lunchtime. These showers will come in two parts. The thick line of showers that stayed with us till about 4 pm, then another line of showers, and potentially some thunderstorms that will arrive here after 8 pm. But it is looking that the second line of showers might not stay intact by the time it arrives. We will have to continue to monitor how well this line stays together. Of course, heavy rain is what we’ll see today, and some of you might see a bit of minor flooding, especially if you have two rounds of showers move over you. But the other threat is the gusty winds with these storms. Once the front goes through later tonight, we’re not really breaking out of the shower till probably Wednesday morning. These showers will be light and intermittent, but for some of us in the highest elevations, those showers could turn into a wintry mix or even some light snow starting Tuesday night. The next big storm heads our way late on Thursday and that will continue to bring us lots of rain into Saturday. So all in all, not the greatest of weeks for northcentral West Virginia with only Thursday giving us any real potential of a decent, sunny day.

Tonight: Intermittent showers: Low 48

Tuesday: Cloudy with intermittent showers: High 52

Wednesday: AM showers taper off then mostly cloudy: High 56

Thursday: Mostly cloudy: High 68

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.