Pharmacy tech trainee accused of stealing drugs from pharmacy

A Harrison County woman was arrested for allegedly stealing drugs from a pharmacy that she worked at.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Harrison County woman was arrested for allegedly stealing drugs from a pharmacy that she was a pharmacy tech trainee at.

Julianne Noffsinger-Hess, 39, of Nutter Fort, West Virginia, was arrested for taking drugs from the CVS Pharmacy located at the Meadowbrook Mall, according to a criminal complaint.

The criminal complaint says Noffsinger-Hess worked at that CVS location as a pharmacy tech trainee.

The criminal complaint says that Noffsinger-Hess admitted to taking Phentermine capsules and Suboxone strips from the pharmacy without permission or prescription.

It also says in the criminal complaint that Noffsinger-Hess admitted to personally consuming the drugs stolen from the pharmacy and told officers where the remaining stolen drugs were located at in her house.

