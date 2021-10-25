Pharmacy tech trainee accused of stealing drugs from pharmacy

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Harrison County woman was arrested for allegedly stealing drugs from a pharmacy that she was a pharmacy tech trainee at.

Julianne Noffsinger-Hess, 39, of Nutter Fort, West Virginia, was arrested for taking drugs from the CVS Pharmacy located at the Meadowbrook Mall, according to a criminal complaint.

The criminal complaint says Noffsinger-Hess worked at that CVS location as a pharmacy tech trainee.

The criminal complaint says that Noffsinger-Hess admitted to taking Phentermine capsules and Suboxone strips from the pharmacy without permission or prescription.

It also says in the criminal complaint that Noffsinger-Hess admitted to personally consuming the drugs stolen from the pharmacy and told officers where the remaining stolen drugs were located at in her house.

