Advertisement

Police: 6 injured, including officer, in Idaho mall shooting

The Boise Towne Square shopping mall is located in Idaho’s largest city and is the city’s...
The Boise Towne Square shopping mall is located in Idaho’s largest city and is the city’s largest mall.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Police in Boise, Idaho, say five people and a police officer have been injured in a shooting at a shopping mall.

They say a person is in custody.

Police on Twitter said Monday afternoon they are working their way through each business at the mall, but don’t have information indicating additional threats.

Police are asking people to avoid the area.

The Boise Towne Square shopping mall is located in Idaho’s largest city and is the city’s largest mall.

Police are also investigating what appears to be another crime scene at a restaurant near the mall.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Spatafore says the therapy is becoming more available at hospitals and clinics across the...
Bridgeport Family Pharmacy owner offering antibody therapy
CVS Pharmacy (FILE)
Pharmacy tech trainee accused of stealing drugs from pharmacy
Three Maryland counties are calling to secede from their own state are hoping to find a new...
Experts explain how Maryland counties seceding could happen and the impact
Michael Wallace
Harrison County man accused of involvement in catalytic converter gang arrested
Corey Ellis and Kaitlyn Baker
Two arrested in Harrison County on alleged drug charges

Latest News

Wisdom to Wealth - Monday, October 25
Wisdom to Wealth - Monday, October 25
FILE - Thousands of Sudanese protesters took to the streets Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, to voice...
Sudan’s military takes power in coup, arrests prime minister
FILE - Former Facebook data scientist Frances Haugen speaks during a hearing of the Senate...
Facebook profits rise amid Facebook Papers findings
Kevin Corriveau Weather
Kevin Corriveau's Full Evening Forecast for Oct 25, 2021