Taylor County road to be closed on Wednesday

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Division of Highways advises drivers of a road closure on County Route 13, Simpson Road at mile post 4.96, 0.63 mile west of US 119.

The road closure will be Wednesday, October 27 from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The road will be closed for a culvert replacement.

Alternate Routes include County Route 11, Wendel Road, and County Route 3, Berry Run.

All traffic, including emergency vehicles, will need to use alternate routes because this is a total road closure.

