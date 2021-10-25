Taylor County road to be closed on Wednesday
The road closure will be Wednesday, October 27 from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Division of Highways advises drivers of a road closure on County Route 13, Simpson Road at mile post 4.96, 0.63 mile west of US 119.
The road will be closed for a culvert replacement.
Alternate Routes include County Route 11, Wendel Road, and County Route 3, Berry Run.
All traffic, including emergency vehicles, will need to use alternate routes because this is a total road closure.
