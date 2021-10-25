Tractor trailer over embankment in Lewis County

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A tractor trailer went over the embankment in Lewis County on I-79 southbound near mile marker 86 Monday afternoon.

The right lane of the interstate has been closed to allow emergency vehicles to reach the tractor trailer, according to the Lewis County 911 Center.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Stick with 5 News as updates become available.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.