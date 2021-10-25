Advertisement

Tractor trailer over embankment in Lewis County

A tractor trailer went over the embankment on I-79 southbound near mile marker 86 on Monday afternoon.
Stock graphic
Stock graphic(WCAX)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A tractor trailer went over the embankment in Lewis County on I-79 southbound near mile marker 86 Monday afternoon.

The right lane of the interstate has been closed to allow emergency vehicles to reach the tractor trailer, according to the Lewis County 911 Center.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Stick with 5 News as updates become available.

