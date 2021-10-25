Two arrested in Harrison County on alleged drug charges

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A man and woman were arrested early Sunday morning on alleged drug charges after suspected methamphetamine was found in the vehicle they were in.

Corey Ellis, 26, and Kaitlyn Baker, 28, both of Harrison County, West Virginia, were arrested after drugs suspected to be methamphetamine were found in the vehicle they were in, according to a criminal complaint.

The criminal complaint says officers and a K-9 on the scene found multiple bags that contained over seven grams of suspected methamphetamine, a daily pill container with suspected fentanyl, a pill bottle with an unknown substance, and two scales suspected to be used for weighing drugs.

The complaint also says that officers found a plastic container that contained multiple large bags with several small bags that are suspected to be used for the sale and distribution of illegal drugs.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.