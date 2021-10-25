Advertisement

Two Harrison County people arrested on alleged drug charges

A Clarksburg man and woman were arrested after officers allegedly found heroin, meth, and cocaine in a car they were in together.
Derrick Henley and Amanda Hitt
Derrick Henley and Amanda Hitt(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Clarksburg man and woman were arrested on Friday after officers allegedly found heroin, meth, and cocaine in a car they were in together.

Derrick Henley and Amanda Hitt, both 41 and from Clarksburg, West Virginia, were arrested after alleged findings of heroin, meth, and cocaine by officers in the vehicle being driven by Henley, according to a criminal complaint.

The criminal complaint says Henley was pulled over by officers because he did not have a valid drivers license.

Officers used a K-9 that gave a positive indication of the smell of drugs in the vehicle.

The complaint says officers searched the vehicle and found a large quantity of bags containing suspected heroin, bags that tested positive for methamphetamine, bags that tested positive for cocaine, a loose marijuana flower, two marijuana grinders, multiple unmarked pills, two bags of an unknown powder substance, two handguns, and a digital scale.

