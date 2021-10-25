Advertisement

West Virginia rated third most haunted state in the country

The rating is based on number of cemeteries, founding dates of oldest towns, and more.
Most Haunted States in America
Most Haunted States in America(moveBuddha)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Halloween is just around the corner, but spooky encounters don’t end after October 31st. A study recently conducted by MoveBuddha sought to determine the most haunted states in America, and West Virginia ranked third overall.

The study took into account factors such as number of haunted places by population, founding date of oldest town or city, number of cemeteries by population, age of oldest cemetery, number of unsolved murders, number of abandoned buildings, number of ghost towns by population, and number of reported ghost sightings by population.

West Virginia’s abundance of cemeteries (18,534) helped to increase its “spook score.” The oldest cemetery is the Morgan Chapel and Graveyard in Bunker Hill, Berkeley County, founded in 1741.

One notably spooky cemetery is the Hatfield Cemetery in Logan County, where members of the Hatfield family (famous for their feud with the McCoy’s) are buried.

The study also notes that West Virginia hosts 25 ghost towns around the state, including Brink in Marion County, Jerryville in Webster County, and Exchange in Braxton County.

West Virginia is also famous for being the root of the legendary red-eyed “Mothman,” who was first sighted in 1967 near abandoned WWII bunkers in Point Pleasant. Today, Point Pleasant is home to a 12-foot steel statue and an entire museum dedicated to the humanoid creature.

For more about this spooky study, visit https://www.movebuddha.com/blog/most-haunted-states/. You can also look into the details for the study’s methodology here.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Spatafore says the therapy is becoming more available at hospitals and clinics across the...
Bridgeport Family Pharmacy owner offering antibody therapy
CVS Pharmacy (FILE)
Pharmacy tech trainee accused of stealing drugs from pharmacy
Three Maryland counties are calling to secede from their own state are hoping to find a new...
Experts explain how Maryland counties seceding could happen and the impact
Michael Wallace
Harrison County man accused of involvement in catalytic converter gang arrested
Corey Ellis and Kaitlyn Baker
Two arrested in Harrison County on alleged drug charges

Latest News

Wisdom to Wealth - Monday, October 25
Wisdom to Wealth - Monday, October 25
Kevin Corriveau Weather
Kevin Corriveau's Full Evening Forecast for Oct 25, 2021
Stock graphic
Tractor trailer over embankment in Lewis County
(Source: WECT)
Taylor County road to be closed on Wednesday