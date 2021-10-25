WVU’s Casey Legg, Charles Wood earn Big 12 football honors

FORT WORTH, W.Va (WDTV) - The Mountaineers were able to put together their first win in over a month, first Big 12 Conference win of the season, and first regular season on the road win since 2019 on Saturday at TCU.

In the Gold and Blue’s 29-17 victory, West Virginia’s Casey Legg tallied 11 points, including 3 field goals from 27, 38 and 49 yards, earning him the Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week.

Charles Wood was recognized as \a Big 12 Newcomer of the Week due to his interception, fumble recovery, and notable touchdown saving tackle before halftime that forced the Frogs to kick a field goal.

WVU is back in Morgantown this Saturday at 2 p.m. against Iowa State.

