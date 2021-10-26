Advertisement

Author who inspires “October Sky” movie stops by Clarksburg Middle School

By Jasmin Adous
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - One of the most notable authors to come from West Virginia paid a visit to a local school Tuesday morning.

Author of Rocket Boys that inspired the movie October Sky, Homer Hickam stopped by Mountaineer Middle School in Clarksburg.

Hickam’s book tour is to promote his sequel “Don’t Blow Yourself Up” and he tells 5 News, the proceeds going to a pretty good cause.

“All the proceeds for the sales of the book at the hallmark stores goes to a scholarship for West Virginia kids to go to space camp and so the Adams hallmark family were very gracious to set up this scholarship after they invited me to their stores so this is pretty exciting,” said Hickam.

Students can apply for the scholarship here.

