Bridgeport City Council votes to approve a contract to add 123 new video cameras in the city

The Bridgeport City Council voted to bring 123 video cameras to the city. The agreement would...
The Bridgeport City Council voted to bring 123 video cameras to the city. The agreement would also include the licenses needed to use the cameras.(Madeline Edwards)
By Madeline Edwards
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 10:36 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport City Council voted to bring 123 video cameras to the city. The agreement would also include the licenses needed to use the cameras.

The almost $300,000 contract with Advantage Technology would allow the city to put cameras at intersections and city-owned buildings. They wanted to make this change to assist the police department.

City Manager Randy Wetmore shared with the council he saw a demonstration of the camera system and was impressed by how quickly members of law enforcement would be able to access the video.

“In less than ten minutes. He went, got it cut the clip. He gave it to me. I’m sitting over here something that used to take hours took minutes,” he explained.

The system would allow officials with access to view recorded videos and videos happening in real-time.

They would have cameras at many public places.

However, Wetmore said private businesses would also be able to join this network too.

“Part of the idea is to allow businesses to also purchase and then allow us to be able to look at that when we need it to incase something happens at their business,” he added.

