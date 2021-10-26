Advertisement

Fairmont State University to honor graduates at Fall Commencement Ceremonies

The University will hold two separate ceremonies in the Feaster Center on campus.
(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont State University will honor graduates during Fall Commencement Ceremonies on Saturday, November 20.

West Virginia Auditor, John B. “JB” McCuskey, will provide the keynote address.

The Fall Commencement Ceremonies will take place as follows:

  • College of Liberal Arts and College of Business & Aviation – 10 a.m.
  • College of Nursing, College of Education, Health & Human Performance, College of Science & Technology and Regents Bachelor of Arts – 2 p.m.

Each graduate that has registered to participate in Fall Commencement will receive a limited number of guest tickets.

All guests in attendance must have a ticket and follow COVID-19 protocols, including the wearing of a mask.

The University will livestream each of the ceremonies, allowing those unable to attend to join virtually in real-time.

“Commencement is one of my favorite times on campus,” said Mirta M. Martin, President of Fairmont State University. “It represents so much of what the University is about: the pursuit of dreams, the completion of goals, overcoming challenges, unimaginable support systems, and the love of family. I’m looking forward to gathering with the Falcon Family to celebrate the amazing achievements of these special graduating students.”

Commencement details will continue to be available at www.fairmontstate.edu/commencement.

