Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | October 26, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will be cloudy and chilly, as the cold front from yesterday drags cool air from the north and west and leaves moisture in NCWV. This afternoon, skies will be cloudy, so we won’t see much sunshine. We’ll see a few rain showers during the afternoon and evening hours, especially in the mountains. So some areas will see rain, with some mountainous areas seeing 0.5 inches of rain and the lowlands seeing less than 0.1 inches. Some mountainous areas might even see some wintry mix if temperatures are cold enough in those areas, with most of the activity in the evening hours. So we might actually see some snow, even if it isn’t much. Winds will be breezy and coming from the northwest, and in fact, some mountainous areas could see gusts well above 30 mph, which could cause damage to tree branches and power lines. As a result, a Wind Advisory is in effect until 2 AM tomorrow for Randolph and Pocahontas counties, so make sure to account for the wind. Temperatures will be in the low-50s, much cooler-than-average for late-October. Tonight, a few more isolated showers take place in the area, but we won’t see much rain. Skies will be cloudy, with winds coming from the northwest. Temperatures will be in the mid-40s. Overall, expect a gray, chilly afternoon, with rain showers. Tomorrow, a few more rain showers take place in the morning and afternoon. By the evening, however, rain showers begin to dissipate. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with light winds. Temperatures will be in the mid-50s. Overall, tomorrow will also be gray and cloudy, but we’ll be drying out. It’s not until Thursday evening that another system pushes in from the west, bringing more rain into WV. Rain showers will stick around until Saturday afternoon, so expect a soggy, cool start to the Halloween weekend. In short, expect a chilly, gray Tuesday and a gray end to the workweek.

Today: Skies will be cloudy, with a few rain showers during the afternoon and evening hours. Not much rain expected, with about 0.1 inches expected in the lowlands and 0.2 inches in the mountains. We might even see some wintry mix in the highest elevations in the mountains, although we won’t see much. Winds will be breezy, with WNW winds of 10-15 mph, and gusts exceeding 30 MPH in some mountainous areas (which could cause problems to trees and to large vehicles). Temperatures will be in the cool low-50s. Overall, a dreary, chilly afternoon. High: 51.

Tonight: Skies will be cloudy, with an isolated shower in the lowlands and a few more showers in the mountains. Not much rain expected tonight, and not much wintry mix is expected in the mountains either. Winds will be breezy and coming from the northwest, and temperatures will be in the low-40s. Overall, expect a chilly, cloudy night. Low: 43.

Wednesday: A few showers are possible tomorrow, morning, but by the afternoon, expect rain chances to decrease. Skies will be cloudy, so we still won’t see much sunshine. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the mid-50s. Overall, a cloudy day. High: 55.

Thursday: We start out cloudy but dry in the morning and early-afternoon. Then in the evening hours, a system pushes into NCWV, bringing rain into the region. Temperatures will be in the upper-60s. In short, expect a cloudy but warm afternoon. High: 67.

