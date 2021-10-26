Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | October 26, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Tuesday Everyone!! It has been a gray day across much of the area today with some scattered light rain as well. Yesterday’s storm brought about a third of an inch of rain for Clarksburg with similar, but there were much higher amounts up in mountains with Kingwood having a reading of 1.44″ in the last 24 hours. The storm that brought our rain yesterday is now causing havoc along the eastern seaboard with the threat of very high winds and expected power outages as well as coastal flooding for many. For the next several days we will continue to stay cloudy, but over the next two days, our high temperatures will rise from 55 tomorrow up to 70 on Thursday. But beginning late on Thursday night, we’ll start to see the effects of our next storm with rain starting any time after 7 pm. The rain, sometimes heavy, will continue into the weekend but is expected to lessen into Sunday. Starting next week we will finally begin to see more of the sun again.

Tonight: Cloudy with intermittent showers in the higher elevations: Low 44

Wednesday: Cloudy: High 55

Thursday: Cloudy with rain beginning later: High 70

Friday: Rainy: High 63

