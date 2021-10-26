Michael Lee Bullough, 68, of Bridgeport passed away on Monday, October 25, 2021, at his home. Mike was born in Barbour County on November 5, 1952, a son of the late William Bullough and Irene Grogg Bullough Bates. He is survived by his wife of 25 years, the love of his life, Terry Davis Bullough, who resides at the home in Bridgeport. Also surviving are two daughters, LeeAnn Bullough Wiles and her husband Timothy of Morgantown and Sarah Bullough Cecil and her husband Edwin of Fairmont; one son, Dwight William Bullough and his wife Kiesha of Morgantown; one stepdaughter, Laura Earnest Cochran and her husband Brian of Salem; one stepson, Eric Earnest and his wife Melissa of Morgantown; grandchildren, Molly and Mallory Wiles, Anna Katherine Bullough, Dylan Cecil, Claire and Andrew Cochran and Morgan and Mackenzie Slavensky; one stepsister, Nancy Bond and her husband James of Parkersburg; and several nieces and nephews. In addition, Mike is survived by brothers-in-law, Ed Hardman of Clarksburg, Patrick Davis, and James Terango; and sisters-in-law, Lois Jean Scott and her husband Eugene, Eleanor Casler and her husband John, and Sandra Davis. Mike was preceded in death by his sister, Carol Ann Bullough Hardman; his stepfather, Ernest Bates, Jr.; and sisters-in-law, Barbara Davis, and Joan Terango. Mike was a graduate of Victory High School class of 1970. He attended Glenville State College, Fairmont State College and Marshall Graduate College with sessions in real estate. He retired in March 2015 from the Harrison County Assessor’s Office. He previously worked for Bell Corporation, Thrasher Engineering, Dewberry and Davis, Hardees in Bridgeport, McDonald’s in Bridgeport, Alamco and National Machinery. Following retirement, Mike enjoyed spending time at the farm in Union, WV, gardening and observing wildlife. He was a huge Mountaineer sports, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Washington Redskins fan, loved following Bridgeport Indians football and formerly loved drag racing. He was a member of the Harrison County Republican Club. Mike was a member of the Life Builder’s Fellowship where he served as an elder. He and Terry were active members of Celebrate Recovery, Clarksburg Baptist Church and at BBC in Fairmont. Mike was an in-state missionary and participated in the Emmaus Walk. Mike was a great man with a soft heart. He loved the Lord and made it his mission to share his faith with others. Mike’s Senior Quote from high school was: “I’m not lazy, I’m just not in a hurry.” Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Sunday, October 31, 2021 from 2:00pm to 8:00pm where funeral services will be held on Monday, November 1, 2021 at 10:00am with Pastor Don Johnson, Reverend Thomas P. Horne, and Lou Ortenzio officiating. Interment will be in the Mt Vernon Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Celebrate Recovery, c/o Clarksburg Baptist Church, 501 W. Pike Street, Clarksburg, WV 26301. GOD IS IN CONTROL! Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.