Myers Clinic announces relocation to former Kines Motor Company property

The new facility allows the clinic an opportunity to expand its services.
In early 2022, Myers Clinic will relocate to a new facility located in the former Kines Motor Company property in Philippi. L to R: Eric Ruf, Barbour Community Health Association CEO, met with James and Jim Kines following the relocation agreement being finalized.(Barbour Community Health Association)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Myers Clinic announced Tuesday morning that the organization will be relocating in early 2022 to a new facility located in the former Kines Motor Company property.

The facility will mark a new milestone in the storied history of the 89-year-old health clinic as the organization looks to expand on the quality care it provides residents of Barbour County through offering additional services.

“As proud members of the Barbour County community, the Myers Clinic is excited to announce we will be relocating to the historic Kines Motor Company property,” stated Eric Ruf, Myers Clinic CEO. “As fellow residents of Barbour County, this new facility reiterates our commitment to remain a part of the community and continue to provide our patients with quality care and friendship. Our patients can rest assured knowing there will be no interruption in their care during the relocation, as they will continue to have access to their doctors and care providers.”

The Myers Clinic treats patients of all ages and provides a variety of family health services, including pediatric, women’s health, behavioral health and nutrition counseling.

The new health clinic will be located at 116 McClellan Rd., Philippi, WV 26416.

For more information on the Myers Clinic and to learn how to schedule an appointment, visit barbourhealth.org.

