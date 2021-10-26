Advertisement

OVAC West Virginia all-star soccer teams announced

Championship to be played Nov. 14th
OVAC WV All-Star Soccer Teams Announced
OVAC WV All-Star Soccer Teams Announced(wdtv)
By Casey Kay
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 11:02 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WDTV) - The 2021 OVAC West Virginia All-Star Soccer Teams have been announced, the following players will represent their respective schools at the OVAC All-Star Game on Nov. 14th in St. Clairsville, Ohio.

Girls:

Morgantown - Michaela August, Michael Murphy, Cara Stout

University - Tali Sizemore, Mia Travis, Rachel Works

Boys:

Morgantown - Caden Carpenter, Domonic Gabriele, Vivek Sriram

Trinity Christian School - Gabe Turak

University - Kellen Adams, Charlie Walker, Brian Warden

