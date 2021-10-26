OVAC West Virginia all-star soccer teams announced
Championship to be played Nov. 14th
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 11:02 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WDTV) - The 2021 OVAC West Virginia All-Star Soccer Teams have been announced, the following players will represent their respective schools at the OVAC All-Star Game on Nov. 14th in St. Clairsville, Ohio.
Girls:
Morgantown - Michaela August, Michael Murphy, Cara Stout
University - Tali Sizemore, Mia Travis, Rachel Works
Boys:
Morgantown - Caden Carpenter, Domonic Gabriele, Vivek Sriram
Trinity Christian School - Gabe Turak
University - Kellen Adams, Charlie Walker, Brian Warden
