Patricia (Patty) Jill Brewer of Stonewood, WV passed away on Monday, October 25, 2021, at United Hospital Center after suffering with COPD. She was born in Clarksburg on January 11, 1947, a daughter of the late Ned L., Sr. and Katholeen Bocco. Patty is survived by three sisters, Neda Kaye Koon and her husband Robert (Bob) of Phoenix, AZ, Nancy Jacobs and her husband Mike of Stonewood and Barbara Bocco of Stonewood; one brother, Ned Bocco, Jr. of Stonewood; nieces Sumer Clevenger of Rehoboth Beach, DE and Ashley Clevenger of Stonewood; nephew Ned Bocco, III of Stonewood; a special aunt, Frances Kopshina of Stonewood; her great nieces Felicity Keener of Clarksburg, Mea and Natalee Turner of Stonewood, and Lexi Bocco Streets of Buckhannon; her great great nephew An’Dre Richardson of Clarksburg; special cousins, Cathy Wetzel and Kenneth Campbell; and special friends Tammy Maheux and Harry Murphy. There can’t be enough said about how much joy and love Patty brought into everyone’s lives. She was a mother, protector, best friend, babysitter, Toni’s Taxi company, loan officer, bail bondsman, security guard, sister, daughter and loving dependable niece. She was the best aunt anyone could ever have. Patty’s joys in life were being a batboy for her dad’s baseball teams, playing softball, drag racing her hot rods, being a workaholic, taking care of her family, playing video slots, solitaire, Phase 10 cards, traveling and attending reunions. She never knew a stranger and was one of the kindest and most selfless people with a heart of gold. She started her work life at Don’s Dairy Cone in Nutter Fort, worked at Garden Fresh, Hazel Atlas, Rolland Glass and retired from Fourco Glass. Pat could keep up with any man in those plants and was highly respected by all. After retiring from Fourco Glass, she worked for K-Mart and later, Ollies. Patty was a loyal employee and felt as though she was CEO of those companies. Patty was a 1964 graduate of Roosevelt-Wilson High School and always enjoyed reunions, luncheons and all the class activities. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Friday from 2:00 – 8:00 pm, where funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 30, 2021, at 11:00 am with Reverend Dr. Ken Ramsey officiating. Interment will be in the Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. The family requests the visitors please wear masks. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

