Sobriety check in Marion County scheduled for Nov. 22
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - There is a sobriety check scheduled in Marion County for Monday, November 22.
The West Virginia State Police will be conducting a sobriety check in Marion County on Speedway Avenue between Freedom Street and Winfield Street in Fairmont on Monday, November 22.
It is scheduled to take place from 6:00 p.m. to midnight.
