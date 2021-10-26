Advertisement

Sobriety check in Marion County scheduled for Nov. 22

There is a sobriety check scheduled in Marion County for November 22.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - There is a sobriety check scheduled in Marion County for Monday, November 22.

The West Virginia State Police will be conducting a sobriety check in Marion County on Speedway Avenue between Freedom Street and Winfield Street in Fairmont on Monday, November 22.

It is scheduled to take place from 6:00 p.m. to midnight.

