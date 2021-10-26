Advertisement

Teen arrested while boarding school bus for making terroristic threats

A 17-year-old was arrested Tuesday while boarding his school bus for making terroristic threats.
Source: TeroVesalainen via Canva
Source: TeroVesalainen via Canva(Source: TeroVesalainen via Canva)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A 17-year-old was arrested Tuesday while boarding his school bus for making terroristic threats.

According to Logan County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Michael LaFauci, the threat was made overnight on Snapchat and reported to a school resource officer at Chapmanville Regional High School around 6:30 a.m.

The teen was taken into custody at 7:15 a.m. Tuesday.

Officials say the teen did not have a weapon or anything else on him that could have put anyone at risk.

The threat made was against another student who is dating the suspect’s ex-girlfriend.

According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Department and West Virginia State Police, the resource officer searched all other people that might have been involved and found no weapons.

Officials say the school is secure with an additional resource officer that has been added for the day.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CVS Pharmacy (FILE)
Pharmacy tech trainee accused of stealing drugs from pharmacy
Michael Wallace
Harrison County man accused of involvement in catalytic converter gang arrested
Corey Ellis and Kaitlyn Baker
Two arrested in Harrison County on alleged drug charges
A fire in Lost Creek on Hawk Highway
BREAKING: Multiple fire crews on scene of fire in Lost Creek
Three children were abandoned in a Houston-area apartment, along with the apparent remains of...
Sheriff: Child’s remains, 3 abandoned siblings found in Texas home

Latest News

Fairmont State University to honor graduates at Fall Commencement Ceremonies
Sobriety checkpoint ahead
Sobriety check in Marion County scheduled for Nov. 11
Montgomery Public Schools bus
Upshur County Schools donates school bus to Buckhannon Fire Department
Pharmacy tech trainee accused of stealing drugs from pharmacy
Pharmacy tech trainee accused of stealing drugs from pharmacy