Upshur County Schools donates school bus to Buckhannon Fire Department

A retired school bus from Upshur County Schools gets a new use with the Buckhannon Fire Department.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A retired school bus from Upshur County Schools gets a new use with the Buckhannon Fire Department.

Upshur County school officials, transportation personnel and firefighters from the Buckhannon Fire Department will gather this Thursday, October 28 at 10:00 a.m. to celebrate the donation of a retired school bus.

The school bus will be used to provide educational training to emergency service providers in the event that a school bus extrication would be necessary.

The bus has fulfilled its life span based on West Virginia Department of Education transportation guidelines.

“The bus donation will benefit many local departments who will have the opportunity to participate in a training course specific to school bus extrication,” says J.B. Kimble, Buckhannon Fire Chief. “The course will be held on our grounds but open to all emergency response departments throughout the state.”

“Knowing that it can be difficult for fire departments to acquire a school bus for training, we are excited to be able to move forward with this donation. Emergency responders will enhance their training skills related to school bus extrication, which will help them understand what students need and the most appropriate way to get them out safely,” says Jodie Akers, Upshur County Schools Transportation Director. “These types of classes are very important, and we are proud to be able to be a part of these efforts.

“I am glad we could work together to provide this educational opportunity to our firefighters. It will help us to further ensure the safety of our team, students, and community members, should we ever need to conduct a bus extrication,” shares Kimble.

