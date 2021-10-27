Advertisement

Another suspicious item found on barge on the Ohio River

Bomb technicians were called to investigate Tuesday evening following calls of a suspicious item on a Marathon Petroleum barge, West Virginia State Police confirm Wednesday.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WSAZ) - Bomb technicians were called to investigate Tuesday evening following calls of a suspicious item on a Marathon Petroleum barge, West Virginia State Police confirm Wednesday.

West Virginia responded between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. Tuesday.

The Coast Guard closed the Ohio river from mile marker 175 to mile marker 179 around midnight and reopened it at 5:20 a.m. Wednesday morning.

This is the third suspicious item found on the water in the past week.

Monday, two suspicious devices were found on a tug boat on the Ohio River near Williamstown in Wood County, West Virginia.

West Virginia State Police’s Explosive Response Team responded and safely removed both of devices located on the boat.

Two suspicious devices found on tug boat on Ohio River

West Virginia State Police along with the ATF and the FBI are working on this investigation.

