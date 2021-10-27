Advertisement

California man arrested for alleged Gaetz death threat

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., speaks during a House Judiciary Committee oversight hearing of the...
Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., speaks during a House Judiciary Committee oversight hearing of the Department of Justice on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington.(Greg Nash/Pool via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — A California man has been arrested for allegedly threatening to kill Rep. Matt Gaetz days after the Capitol riot in January, court records show.

Authorities said Eugene Huelsman, 58, was arrested last week in the Los Angeles area. He was indicted in May in federal court in Florida.

Huelsman, of Thousand Oaks, is charged with calling the Florida Republican’s office on Jan. 9 and making a threat against Gaetz and his family. The indictment refers to Huelsman’s alleged target only as M.G. but a spokesman for Gaetz has confirmed that the congressman was the subject of the threat.

Court records did not list an attorney for Huelsman. Public records did not list a phone number for Huelsman. He is scheduled to appear in federal court in Pensacola, Florida, on Friday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kayla Smith's Saturday Evening Forecast | October 23, 2021
Kayla Smith’s Saturday Evening Forecast | October 23, 2021
CVS Pharmacy (FILE)
Pharmacy tech trainee accused of stealing drugs from pharmacy
Kayla Smith’s Sunday Evening Forecast | October 24, 2021
Kayla Smith’s Sunday Evening Forecast | October 24, 2021
Michael Wallace
Harrison County man accused of involvement in catalytic converter gang arrested
One of West Virginia’s largest employers pushing back it’s vaccine mandate.
One of West Virginia’s largest employers pushing back it’s vaccine mandate

Latest News

Huma Abedin, a longtime Hillary Clinton aide, said a senator sexually assaulted her in the...
Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin alleges a senator sexually assaulted her
Christian Caulk
One arrested on arson charges in Jefferson County fire
A musician plays a violin behind a photograph of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during a vigil...
Sheriff: Projectile recovered from movie director’s shoulder in ‘Rust’ set shooting
A car making its way across the Gooseberry Island causeway, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in...
Nor’easter cuts power to over half-million homes, businesses
Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza said Wednesday it's too early to comment on possible...
Movie set fatal shooting: Too early to comment on possible charges, sheriff says