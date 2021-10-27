Advertisement

Class AAA regional soccer championship preview

Bridgeport girls and boys, Morgantown boys travel to Brooke Thursday
By Julia Westerman
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Three local Class AAA soccer teams will try their hands at a state tournament berth at Brooke High School Thursday.

The Bridgeport girls face Wheeling Park at 5 p.m., followed by a showdown between the boys: Morgantown vs. Bridgeport.

The winners will advance to the state semi-finals next Friday in Beckley.

