Advertisement

Controversial suboxone clinic will be coming to Bridgeport, officials say

A controversial clinic originally proposed to move to Nutter Fort will instead be coming to Bridgeport.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A controversial clinic originally proposed to move to Nutter Fort will instead be coming to Bridgeport.

The clinic, Delta Lifestyle Solutions, will provide suboxone treatments to help people battling opioid addictions.

5 News reported earlier this month that residents voiced concerns over the proposed location, which was Medwood Plaza in Nutter Fort.

State health officials told 5 News the clinic will instead be coming to 2 Chenowith Dr. in Bridgeport, which is near Home Depot.

Officials say the new location complies with state codes, which prohibit the clinics from being within certain distances of certain buildings like schools.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kayla Smith's Saturday Evening Forecast | October 23, 2021
Kayla Smith’s Saturday Evening Forecast | October 23, 2021
CVS Pharmacy (FILE)
Pharmacy tech trainee accused of stealing drugs from pharmacy
Kayla Smith’s Sunday Evening Forecast | October 24, 2021
Kayla Smith’s Sunday Evening Forecast | October 24, 2021
Michael Wallace
Harrison County man accused of involvement in catalytic converter gang arrested
One of West Virginia’s largest employers pushing back it’s vaccine mandate.
One of West Virginia’s largest employers pushing back it’s vaccine mandate

Latest News

Christian Caulk
One arrested on arson charges in Jefferson County fire
Controversial suboxone clinic will be coming to Bridgeport, officials say
Controversial suboxone clinic will be coming to Bridgeport, officials say
United Way Logo
United Way Wednesday, October 27, 2021 - “You’ve Been Parton’ed”
West Virginia snowplow crews preparing for winter