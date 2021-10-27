Controversial suboxone clinic will be coming to Bridgeport, officials say

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A controversial clinic originally proposed to move to Nutter Fort will instead be coming to Bridgeport.

The clinic, Delta Lifestyle Solutions, will provide suboxone treatments to help people battling opioid addictions.

5 News reported earlier this month that residents voiced concerns over the proposed location, which was Medwood Plaza in Nutter Fort.

State health officials told 5 News the clinic will instead be coming to 2 Chenowith Dr. in Bridgeport, which is near Home Depot.

Officials say the new location complies with state codes, which prohibit the clinics from being within certain distances of certain buildings like schools.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.