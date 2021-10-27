East Fairmont girl’s soccer falls short of State Tournament

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The East Fairmont Bees fell to Oak Glen 3-1 in the Class AA/A Regional Championship.

The girl’s entered halftime down 1-0. Though they were able to get one in the net in the second half, they took the loss 3-1.

East Fairmont walks away with one of the most successful postseasons in program history.

