Fairmont Senior Boys Soccer wins Region 1 Championship

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - After almost three hours of soccer, the Fairmont Senior boy’s clinched the Class A Region 1 Title.

Nate Flower grabbed a goal off a free kick with just 12 minutes left in regulation to tie it 1-1.

After double O-T, a shootout brought the teams tied at 4-4 in kicks, sending them to sudden death.

A save from keeper Aaron Conley in the third sudden death kick gave Fairmont Senior the title.

No. 3 Fairmont Senior will play No. 2 next Friday in the State Semi-Finals

