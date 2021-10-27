Fairmont Senior Boys Soccer wins Region 1 Championship
Polar Bears win after double OT, pk’s and sudden death
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 12:39 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - After almost three hours of soccer, the Fairmont Senior boy’s clinched the Class A Region 1 Title.
Nate Flower grabbed a goal off a free kick with just 12 minutes left in regulation to tie it 1-1.
After double O-T, a shootout brought the teams tied at 4-4 in kicks, sending them to sudden death.
A save from keeper Aaron Conley in the third sudden death kick gave Fairmont Senior the title.
No. 3 Fairmont Senior will play No. 2 next Friday in the State Semi-Finals
