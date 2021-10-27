Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | October 27, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will be another cloudy, chilly afternoon, but any leftover rain and gusty winds will be gone, as a weak high-pressure system moves in today. This afternoon, expect mostly cloudy skies, with some breaks in the clouds. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the chilly low-50s, much cooler than average. Tonight, skies will be mostly cloudy. Winds will be light and temperatures drop into the low-40s, so it will be another cool night. In short, expect a cool, dreary afternoon and evening. Tomorrow afternoon, skies will still be mostly cloudy, with clouds coming from a system out west. Temperatures will be warmer than yesterday, as warm air flows in from the south and brings highs in the upper-60s. So it will be a warm afternoon. Then after 8 PM, rain showers push into NCWV ahead of the low-pressure system, with the heaviest bands overnight into Friday morning. After Friday morning, the next few days will bring scattered showers into NCWV, as the low-pressure system lingers in the region. So expect rain and soggy conditions heading into Halloween weekend. It’s not until Sunday that the rain finally leaves, leaving behind cool temperatures and cloudy skies. Next week begins with partly sunny skies, before another front brings cool temperatures and rain towards the middle of the week. In short, expect cool, cloudy conditions this afternoon, warm temperatures tomorrow, and rain throughout the spooky season.

Today: Skies will be cloudy, with low rain chances. Winds will be light and coming from the west, and temperatures will be in the mid-50s. Overall, a cloudy, chilly but mostly dry afternoon. High: 54.

Tonight: Clouds begin to clear during the overnight hours, so we will see patches of clear skies. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the low-40s. In short, a seasonable, calm night. Low: 42.

Thursday: Skies will start out mostly cloudy, although we will see breaks in the clouds and some sunshine. Winds will come from the east-southeast at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will be in the upper-60s to low-70s. High: 71.

Friday: Skies will be cloudy, with periods of rain coming in. So expect plenty of rain showers in the area. Winds will come from the east at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will be seasonable, in the low-60s. Overall, expect a soggy end to the workweek. High: 64.

