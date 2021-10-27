Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | October 27, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Wednesday everyone!! It has been gray and at times foggy and misty around the area. Temperatures today barely go out of the low 50′s for most of us. But tomorrow maybe the brightest part of the week. We’ll be between storm systems and temperatures will rise into the upper 60′s with some sun in the forecast during the day. But starting tomorrow night, we’ll start to see increasing clouds and precipitation. The storm will begin to move into our area and by Friday should be directly over us, giving us some of the heaviest rain that we’ll see from the storm. By Saturday the storm will have slowly moved into the northeast and we’ll be on the backside, seeing less rain, but still cloudy conditions. Sunday will see some improvements in the rain and the clouds, but it really won’t be till the beginning of the week till we start to see more sun in our forecast.

Tonight: Cloudy: Low 42

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with rain beginning later: High 70

Friday: Rain, heavy at times: High 64

Saturday: Rainy: High 56

