Local dentist offices come together for annual coat drive

Donations for the “Coats for Our Community” Coat Drive are being accepted from November 1-30 at all Wilson Martino Dental, Smile Defender and TLC Dental locations.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Local dentist offices are coming together again for an annual coat drive.

“The annual coat drive is something we all look forward to,” said Dr. Robert Martino, CEO and Founder of the Coats for Our Community event. “The coat drive has been very successful so far, collecting thousands of coats that are distributed to those in need. This event is just one of the things we do to give back to the community that has given us so much – we want to help our neighbors and this is a great way to show how much we care about the people of West Virginia.”

All coats that are donated will be given to local Salvation Army Units, civic organizations, and shelters for sorting and distribution.

You can drop off donations of used or new coats at the following locations:

Wilson Martino Dental: 930 West Main Street, Bridgeport; 19 East Main Street, Buckhannon; 1510 Harrison Avenue, Elkins; 403 Virginia Avenue, Fairmont; 1016 Maple Drive, Morgantown

Smile Defenders: 1402 Buckhannon Pike, Nutter Fort

TLC Dental: 1801 B Earl L. Core Road (Beside Kroger), Sabraton

For office directions and hours, please visit www.wilsonmartinodental.com, http://www.smiledefenders.com or www.tlcdentists.com.

