Massey named United Soccer Coaches Player of the Week

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU junior goalkeeper Kayza Massey had a big week - and now she’s getting recognized for it.

Massey had seven saves in games against Texas and Baylor last week, a career-high number.

Her efforts earned her nods across the board: Big 12 Conference and TopDrawerSoccer.com Goalkeeper of the Week and WVU Student-Athlete of the Week.

Massey is ranked twenty-fifth nationally and at the top of the Big 12 in shutouts this season.

