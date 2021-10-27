One arrested on arson charges in Jefferson County fire

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Investigators with the W.Va. State Fire Marshal’s Office have arrested a man who allegedly set fire to a Sheperdstown vape shop.

Christian Caulk, 21, was taken into custody Tuesday by officers on charges that Caulk set a fire at the DVAPE Shop, located at 91 Maddax Square Drive in Sheperdstown, on Sept. 28, according to investigators with the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Investigators say Caulk is being charged with 2nd Degree Arson for the fire with additional charges pending against him.

Caulk is being held in the Eastern Regional Jail on a $50,000 bond.

